Service members were injured in Iranian missile attack

At least 11 service members were injured in Iran’s missile attack on Jan. 8, according to United States Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban.
"In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al-Asad airbase, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening," Urban said, in a statement obtained by CBS News.
Iran launched several missiles at the military bases last week in retaliation for the killing of senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani during a Jan. 2 drone strike in Baghdad.
What other people are reading right now:
- Davenport woman arrested after baby dies from brain bleeding and skull fractures, deputies say
- 'Best rainfall in years' | Rain drenches parts of Australia, helps contain fires and brings drought relief
- CDC warns flu vaccine does not match the virus hitting children especially hard
- Restaurant Red Alert: Beach bar owner blames rat problem on neighboring construction site
- Dog gives birth to lime green puppy named 'Hulk'
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower