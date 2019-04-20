NORFOLK, Va. — While officials took time Friday to prepare for the storm, they couldn't stop the damage caused by the high winds.

The string of severe storms caused damage like downed power lines and trees from Emporia to Hampton and all across the region.

The Walmart in Emporia had its door blown in from the high winds.

High winds from Friday's severe storm blew in the doors at the Walmart in Emporia.

Otelia Sissy Zimmerman, Facebook

The high winds also brought down a large tree in Sussex County.

High winds caused a tree to fall across a road in Sussex County.

Jessica Keeter, Facebook

RELATED: What you need to know when getting your trees checked

The storm brought down power lines too.

The storm caused power lines to come down on a car in Hampton.

Beverly Palen, Facebook