BOLIVAR ISLAND, Texas — A beachgoer was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being bitten by a shark near Crystal Beach on Bolivar Island.
UTMB confirms they are treating a shark bite victim and he was last reported in stable condition.
The victim reportedly told paramedics: "The shark bumped me. Then he wanted to taste me."
The man had been swimming off a sand bar near Stingray Road. After he was attacked, witnesses flagged down a deputy patrolling the beach.
The 42-year-old man from the Alvin area was treated at a nearby EMS station before being rushed to UTMB.
We're told the injury is not life-threatening.
The shark bit the victim on the thigh, just above the knee. A photo from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows several deep bite marks.
Other beachgoers think they saw the shark lurking in the water.
"We were out there boogie boarding and I saw a big dark shadow in the water and I didn't really think nothing about it until we heard there was a shark attack," said Brooke Perry, a tourist.
Deputies and beach patrol went up and down the shore, warning everyone that there had been an attack.
There have been several sharks spotted on Texas beaches this summer. A man caught a large shark off Crystal Beach last month after his young daughter told him she wanted a shark for her birthday.
A woman reeled in a good-sized shark in Freeport in early July.
VIDEO: Woman catches shark in Freeport
And several average-size sharks have been caught in Galveston, including one on San Luis Pass.
VIDEO: Man reels in shark in Galveston
VIDEO: Shark caught on San Luis Pass
The biggest Texas shark we've seen in recent years was a huge 14-foot hammerhead caught off South Padre Island.
This bad boy is the stuff of nightmares!
PHOTOS: The beauty of Bolivar Peninsula