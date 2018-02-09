PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Mandy from the Portsmouth Humane Society brought along with her King — who is looking for a forever home.

King is a 6-year-old mixed breed. He is a very sweet boy with a playful personality. His forever home would be with kids ages 10+ who don't mind playing tug of war or catch.

This pup can't wait to have his own big backyard and a home to call his own. According to the shelter, King needs a bit of training, but adding treats into the equation will make it a breeze.

To learn more about King and how to adopt him, click here.

