Local schools and city facilities in Virginia and North Carolina offered as a last resort before Hurricane Florence made landfall on the shores of North Carolina Friday morning.

Emergency shelters were available starting Wednesday, but now those shelters are starting to pack up and close down following Governor Northam's order to lift the mandatory evacuation order for Zone A residents in Hampton Roads and around coastal Virginia.

Some city facilities that were being used as shelters will shut down shelter operations and start resuming normal operations either Friday or Saturday.

Here's a list of the following shelters that have closed since the evacuation order was lifted and shelters that are still open to the public:

NORTH CAROLINA:

Chowan County: Shelters will close Friday at 3 p.m.

Shelters will close Friday at 3 p.m. Currituck County does not open any pre-storm shelters

does not open any pre-storm shelters Dare County : Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

: Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. Gatesville : Gates County High School (88 US Hwy 158) opening at 5 p.m. on Wed.

: Gates County High School (88 US Hwy 158) opening at 5 p.m. on Wed. Elizabeth City : No shelters announced

: No shelters announced Northampton County: All emergency shelters were closed at 10 a.m.

VIRGINIA:

Chesapeake: Chesapeake opened up three different facilities for sheltering Thursday morning. All three shelters will close at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 : • Indian River Middle (2300 Old Greenbrier Road): General Population • Greenbrier Middle School (1016 Greenbrier Pkwy): Medical Needs Only • Indian River Community Center (250 Old Greenbrier Road): Pets only

Chesapeake opened up three different facilities for sheltering Thursday morning. All three shelters : Eastern Shore: As of 9 a.m. Friday, Accomack County closed the shelter at Nandua High School. Any resident from Accomack or Northampton Counties or the Town of Chincoteague that has questions or concerns about shelters, should contact Accomack County Emergency Management at 757-787-0911 or 757-824-0911 or 757-442-0911.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, Accomack County closed the shelter at Nandua High School. Any resident from Accomack or Northampton Counties or the Town of Chincoteague that has questions or concerns about shelters, should contact Accomack County Emergency Management at 757-787-0911 or 757-824-0911 or 757-442-0911. Gloucester County : Due to the predicted reduction of threat for severe weather conditions from Hurricane Florence for Gloucester, the emergency public shelter at Peasley Middle School will be closed effective 3 p.m. today, Thursday, September 13th. A State-supported shelter is available at Christopher Newport University, located at 1 Avenue of the Arts (off Warwick Blvd.), Newport News, VA 23606.

: Due to the predicted reduction of threat for severe weather conditions from Hurricane Florence for Gloucester, the emergency public shelter at Peasley Middle School will be closed effective 3 p.m. today, Thursday, September 13th. A State-supported shelter is available at Christopher Newport University, located at 1 Avenue of the Arts (off Warwick Blvd.), Newport News, VA 23606. Hampton : Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets) are now closed.

: Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets) are now closed. James City County : Shelter openings can be found on their Facebook page.

: Shelter openings can be found on their Facebook page. Newport News: A state-run shelter is being operated at Christopher Newport University. Click here for details

Norfolk : The following city shelters will close at these times: Crossroads Elementary & Southside STEM Academy: CLOSING at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 Bayview Community Center: CLOSING at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 Norview High School: CLOSING at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15

: The following city shelters will close at these times: Portsmouth : The following shelters will close starting Friday, Sept. 14: I.C. Norcom High School, Medical, (1901 London Blvd.): CLOSING at 1 p.m. Friday Churchland Middle, Dog and Cat, (4051 River Shore Road): CLOSED at 11 a.m. Friday All city emergency shelter operations will cease at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14

: The following shelters will close starting Friday, Sept. 14: Suffolk : UPDATE: the King’s Fork High School emergency shelter, located at 351 Kings Fork Road, will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. No word on when Nansemond High School will close.

: UPDATE: the King’s Fork High School emergency shelter, located at 351 Kings Fork Road, will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. No word on when Nansemond High School will close. Surry County : Luther Porter Jackson Middle School (4155 New Design Road, Dendron, VA) opened at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. All pets brought to the shelter will be transported to Surry County Animal Control Shelter by an Animal Control Officer for temporary housing.

: Virginia Beach : Kellam High School (2665 W Neck Rd) will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, is medically-friendly

: Williamsburg: A state-run shelter is being operated at The College of William and Mary. Click here for details

A state-run shelter is being operated at The College of William and Mary. Click here for details York County: Shelter operations at Tabb High School closed as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, and relocated to the state-run shelter at Christopher Newport University Freeman Center, 1 University Place, Newport News. Residents may also seek shelter at the state-run facility at William & Mary.

We will update this list when we learn more.

How to find a Red Cross shelter

Go to www.redcross.org to find open emergency shelters.

