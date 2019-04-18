WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Wilkes County believe a 20-year-old woman may have been kidnapped from her house and is being held against her will.

Lauren Hall was seen being taken away from a house and dragged across the yard. The man suspected of abducting her is Rosalino Duarte-Cruz. Officers say the two have had an ongoing relationship.

Duarte-Cruz may be driving a 2016 Chevy Camaro LT with a NC license plate # TPD-8339.

Officers say they have warrants charging Duarte-Cruz with Kidnapping and Assault on a Female.

If you have any information please call the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office at 336-838-9111 or call 911.

Lauren Hall

Wilkes County Sheriff's Office