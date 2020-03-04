Shooting leads to barricade situation in Chesapeake

The SWAT team worked overnight Friday to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

Chesapeake Police Negotiators and the SWAT team are working Friday morning to get a shooting suspect to surrender.

Police say the suspect, an adult male, barricaded himself inside a home in the 4100 block of Hamilton Street after shooting another person.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. during a domestic dispute at the home, according to detectives.

Officers say one person was injured as a result of the shooting but did not elaborate on that person's condition.