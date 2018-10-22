WASHINGTON -- A shooting was reported on Monday afternoon outside of the Fox 5 news station in Northwest, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m at the news station located at 5100 Wisconsin Avenue in the Friendship Heights neighborhood.

A security guard discharged his weapon against the subject. Fox 5 reported that the shooting happened after a man attempted to enter the building. Due to safety protocol, the man did not make it inside the building or the newsroom.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital conscious and breathing. He is being described by Fox 5 as a 38-year-old African-American man.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Fox 5 Anchor Jim Lokay took to Twitter to report that everyone at the news station was OK.

We're all okay here at #FOX5DC. Scary. We're going to jump on the air shortly and let you know what's going on. — Jim Lokay FOX 5 (@LokayFOX5) October 22, 2018

The station was on lockdown until all the employees were deemed safe.

No further information has been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

