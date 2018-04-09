CINCINNATI, Ohio — The ferris wheel that dotted Norfolk's city skyline all summer now has a new home.

A 150-foot SkyStar observation wheel opened over the weekend in Cincinnati! It will stay there until December 2.

SkyStar is billed as one of the biggest mobile rides of its kind. When it was here in Hampton Roads, nearly 50,000 people took a ride in one of its 36 enclosed gondolas.

Before its tenure in Norfolk, SkyStar spent some time in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.

© 2018 WVEC