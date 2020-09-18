Smithfield Volunteer Firefighters prepare for possible flooding, water rescues

“We keep it hooked up to our support unit and situations like this where there’s a higher possibility of activation. So we can get out the door a little quicker," said Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department Ryan Gray.



In the past three weeks in Isle of Wight, residents experienced weeks of flooding. The heavy rains washed out roads, people rescued from their cars. Driveways turned into small rivers. Smithfield volunteer firefighters were there to rescue them.



Gray said firefighters are ready to conduct more rescues if necessary.



“We’re preparing our water rescue resources and deploying them to other sites. We have two stations within the town of Smithfield. We’ll have a boat and a crew at our downtown station and boat and crew here at our south church Street station," said Gray.