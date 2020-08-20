Someone in Smithfield bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. That's $2 million to claim!

SMITHFIELD, Va. — One lucky person bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Wednesday's drawing, the Virginia Lottery said.

Now lottery officials are asking: Who has the ticket?

What we do know is the ticket was purchased at Rushmere Station Food Mart at 4761 Old Stage Highway in Smithfield.

The winning numbers were: 13-23-47-55-58, and the Powerball number was 23.

Normally that would win Powerball’s second prize of $1 million. However, the person who bought this ticket spent an extra dollar on Power Play. That doubled the prize to $2 million!

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Virginia Lottery officials are advising the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

Whenever the winner is ready to claim the $2 million prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.