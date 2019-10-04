HOUSTON — A man fatally shot a home invasion suspect in the head late Tuesday, police in southwest Houston say.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 7500 block of Quail Meadow Drive, not far from Fondren and Highway 90.

Police say three suspects pistol whipped a father, 39, as he arrived at the home, forcing him to open the door. The armed suspects hid in the bushes waiting for the father.

Two sisters inside hid in a bedroom closet while the suspects ransacked the property.

The girls, one 21 and the other 15, managed to hit a panic alarm as the home invasion continued. Eventually the suspects found the girls while searching the home.

Soon after, a son, 20, arrived at the home with his mom. When he saw something was wrong, he went and got his gun and fired at the suspects while they were fleeing in front of the residence. One of the suspects, who was armed, was shot in the head.

The other two suspects jumped on top of the hood of the mother’s car while she and a juvenile were still inside. The mom drove away and located a police officer at a nearby Whataburger.

The two remaining suspects stole the father’s vehicle and fled the scene. The homeowner's stolen vehicle was a silver Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas license plates "DGL-3948."

Police say it does not appear the suspects ever fired any shots.

The suspect who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital where he later died.

None of the six family members involved were seriously hurt, police say.

The case of the fatal shooting will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

