PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine people were arrested Thursday morning after federal officers in riot gear moved in to clear the entrance to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Southwest Portland.

The ICE facility has been closed since Wednesday, June 20 after the protest group, calling themselves Occupy ICE PDX, set up camp with the goal of shutting down the immigration enforcement agency.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, federal law enforcement officers initiated a law enforcement action to reopen the federal facility at 4310 SW Macadam Avenue in Portland," Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling said in a prepared statement.

Officers cleared the entrance to the building and arrested eight people who were taken to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. A ninth was taken into custody later in the morning.

Activists said they are represented by the National Lawyers Guild.

Sperling did not know what charges were posted against those detained. He described the sweep of the entrance as peaceful.

Police took no action against those who set up a camp alongside the building. Sperling said those outside ICE property would not be removed, and police would not interact with them.

"We don't want to impede their freedom of speech," he said.

He said to expect a federal police presence around the ICE building "for the foreseeable future," and that the next step was for the facility to reopen for "business as usual" sometime next week.

As officers cleared the entrance Thursday morning, truckloads of tents, boards, even a couch, were hauled away from the entrance.

TriMet announced that there would be no service at stops on Southwest Moody, River Parkway, Macadam and Boundary during this incident.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner, has declined to provide assistance from the Portland Police Bureau to Department of Homeland Security during the siege.

Social media posts on Thursday morning showed Portland police vehicles blocking traffic near the protest.

Sperling said the two police agencies continue a cooperative relationship and that Portland police were made aware of the action Thursday morning.

Activist Jacob Bureros was at the camp when police arrived. He said Portland police officers were there assisting federal police.

A protest camp coordinator, Lillith Sinclair, told KGW that Homeland Security officers "have been playing mind games" for several days. Bureros described it as "frat boys" behavior.

Sinclair and Bureros both said cardboard cutouts of officers were placed in the ICE building windows to make it appear their presence was larger. Homeland Security played officers played loud music at night to keep protesters awake. One officer walked around with an eagle mask on his head.

They specifically blared Metallica's "Enter Sandman," a song about nightmares and lack of sleep.

Bureros and activist Danialle James said two plain-clothes DHS officers came into as the camp early Thursday morning as federal police began to clear the front entrance of the ICE building. The activists allege that DHS officers stole cellphones from a charging station, including one owned by James.

Before the Thursday morning sweep, notices that outlined which trespassing laws protesters were violating were handed out and posted for three consecutive days. The flyers did not give notice of Thursday's evacuation.

Sinclair said that since Portland is a sanctuary city, ICE is the agency who is violating the law. Her group, Occupy ICE PDX, wants ICE removed from Oregon and abolished in its entirety as a federal agency.

"It's become a crime to help a human being," James told KGW.

Bureros said ICE has "created a false narrative" about the encampment keeping them from performing their duties. Much of the administrative work is done in a separate building.

"They just want their jail back," he said.

Spokesman Sperling of the Federal Protective Service declined to comment on the overall message of the protesters.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion," he said.

The Occupy ICE PDX protest is in its second week. Thursday marked the ninth day the Portland ICE holding facility has been closed because of the protests.

The ice building enforcement is underway, this is as we walked up they were arresting someone connected to this vehicle trying to enter Macadam. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/sKcgdwGly3 — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

Federal officers at ICE building in Southwest Portland. Clearing way for business to resume here. Area that is not federal property and not in way of people coming and going from building appear to be left alone. A few officers are on the roof. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/B6uQ0XgWoi — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

Macadam is blocked a few blocks from the ICE building. Enforcement against protesters underway. Avoid the area. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Q4YoMQ8mVG — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

