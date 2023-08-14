Donald Trump, multiple others charged in Georgia | Watch live

ATLANTA — After a long day at the Fulton County Courthouse, the grand jury examining potential charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies has returned indictments in the case.
Court records show Trump faces 13 counts in Fulton County, including violation of Georgia's RICO statute. Multiple others, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, are also charged the indictment's cover page shows.
Trump's 13 charges include:
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Filing false documents
- Solicitation of violations of oath by public officer (2 counts)
- False statements and writings (2 counts)
The additional people charged include:
- Rudy Giuliani - Former mayor of New York and Trump lawyer
- John Eastman - Trump 2020 lawyer
- Mark Meadows - Former North Carolina congressman and Trump chief of staff
- Kenneth Chesebro - Trump 2020 lawyer
- Jeffrey Clark - Former DOJ official
- Jenna Ellis - Trump 2020 lawyer
- Robert Cheeley
- Michael Roman
- David Shafer - Former Georgia GOP chairman
- Shawn Still - Georgia state senator
- Stephen Lee
- Harrison Floyd
- Trevian Kutti
- Sidney Powell - Trump 2020 lawyer
- Cathy Latham - Former Coffee County GOP chair
- Scott Hall
- Misty Hampton
Live coverage:
Below we'll track updates as they arrive from the courthouse:
Fulton County Trump grand jury watch updates
The DA said that Trump and his allies have until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender to the Fulton County Sheriff.
- 11:42 p.m.
Watch the clip of the DA's press conference below.
The Fulton County DA touched on the RICO charges that Trump and 19 others are facing in the recent indictment in Georgia. Watch the video below.
- 11:40 p.m.
DA Fani Willis is speaking to the press after the indictments were uploaded and made public in the last hour.
- 10:01 p.m.
Trump campaign issues a lengthy statement on tonight's events. It lashes out at DA Willis as a "radical Democrat" and "rabid partisan" that argues the process was "strategically stalled."
- 10:00 p.m.
Observers continue to parse what "10 indictments" exactly means on the cover page delivered to Judge McBurney this evening.
- 9:25 p.m.
We can watch out for this tonight now:
- 9:20 p.m.
We are now waiting to see the meat of the case - meaning we're basically waiting for the court website to be updated.
Could take a while.
- 9:08 p.m.
Judge McBurney reviewed the documents then sent them back to the clerk's office. NBC News' Blayne Alexander is now reporting the grand jury returned 10 indictments:
- 9:00 p.m.
Judge McBurney is going through documents.
- 8:55 p.m.
Here we go:
- 8:50 p.m.
Very close:
- 8:47 p.m.
We're close it appears.
- 8:45 p.m.
Seems like we'll just be waiting until, suddenly, we aren't:
- 8:42 p.m.
George Chidi still hasn't gone anywhere.
- 8:34 p.m.
- 8:30 p.m.
We're still waiting for word as the jury reportedly has already begun to vote, though for what it's worth George Chidi is still waiting there and apparently has not been told to leave.
- 8:15 p.m.
- 8:09 p.m.
- 8:04 p.m.
NBC's Blayne Alexander reports the grand jury is now voting:
- 8:00 p.m.
An indication a decision may be coming before too long:
- 7:55 p.m.
Bout 20 minutes until we have something like a moment of truth.
- 7:50 p.m.
11Alive's Cody Alcorn reporting if no word from the jury by 8:30 p.m., they'd pack up and go home. Meanwhile NBC's Blayne Alexander reports the Fulton DA's Office wants to wrap this up tonight - possibly with or without testimony from the remaining witnesses.
- 7:00 p.m.
Here's a view from above:
6:45 p.m.
11Alive's Joe Ripley and a gaggle of reporters caught former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on his way out of the courthouse:
- 6:12 p.m.
George Chidi, the independent journalist subpoenaed to testify, with an update:
- 5:50 p.m.
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is at the courthouse.
- 5:40 p.m.
We now have a live shot from outside the Fulton County Courthouse streaming in the video player above this story.
- 5:35 p.m.
Comments from the bench by Judge Robert C. I. McBurney indicate the proceedings tonight are in it for the long haul.
“I’ll be back there. Only one other thing that’s gonna happen today, so when it’s time, let me know, I'll come on out," he said. "I guess you’ll have to wait and see. And if you don’t wait, then you don’t see.”
He also promised "not to leave without letting you know I’m leaving.”
- 5:05 p.m.
Trump's attorneys have now issued a statement on the earlier posting:
The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process. This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney's Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk's office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception. — Drew Findling and Jennifer Little
- 4:25 p.m.
Fulton County Courts issues a statement on the Reuters document posted earlier:
The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury.
While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.
Media members can expect to be notified of any/all filings in real time and will be provided access to filings via equitable communication.
As the official custodian of various county records, the Clerk of Courts understands the sensitivity of all court filings, especially those that are at the forefront of the national spotlight and remains committed to operating with an extreme level of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.
Rudy Giuliani, meanwhile, is now also tweeting about that document.
- 4:10 p.m.
11Alive Anchor Faith Jessie on the developments from today:
- 4:00 p.m.
Posted to X roughly 20 minutes ago, NBC's Blayne Alexander reports that 5 of 10 planned witnesses have testified.
- 4:00 p.m.
Georgia Chidi, the independent journalist called to testify before the grand jury, has arrived at the courthouse, 11Alive's Nick Wooten reports.
- 2:35 p.m.
All of Pryor Street now closed. Initially during security preparations ahead of possible indictments, one lane of Pryor was left open.
- 2:30 p.m.
Donald Trump has not been indicted (to this point) in Fulton County, but people are beginning to react to the earlier Reuters report about a docket document they say was mistakenly uploaded by Fulton County showing what could be the charges against him.
Allies of the former president, notably Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are now speaking out ahead of potential news tonight.
- 1:55 p.m.
Independent journalist George Chidi, who came across the slate of "alternate" Republican electors meeting in the Georgia Capitol in December 2020, says he is now headed to the courthouse today after he originally said he was subpoenaed for Tuesday.
- 1:05 p.m.
Small panic caused after a Reuters reporter posted that charges had already been filed against Trump in Georgia - with the Fulton DA's Office saying that is not the case.
- 12:37 p.m.
Former state representative and Democratic nominee for secretary of state Bee Nguyen has released a statement on her testimony to the grand jury:
- 12:20 p.m.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says this about the public safety training center protesters who are also at the courthouse today:
"The corner of MLK and Central is designated for first amendment protected activities. They have been directed there. This does not affect anything at the courthouse."
- Noon
11Alive's Doug Richards, Nick Wooten and Joe Ripley are at the courthouse reporting from the scene.
Doug ran into former state Sen. Jen Jordan, who attended a Georgia Senate subcommittee hearing in late 2020 where Rudy Giuliani and others made claims of election fraud.
She said last week she was among those subpoenaed for the grand jury.
Also follow Nick and Joe on X for updates:
