Donald Trump, multiple others charged in Georgia | Watch live

13News Now's Atlanta sister station is monitoring developments from the Fulton County Courthouse all this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After a long day at the Fulton County Courthouse, the grand jury examining potential charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies has returned indictments in the case.

Court records show Trump faces 13 counts in Fulton County, including violation of Georgia's RICO statute. Multiple others, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, are also charged the indictment's cover page shows.

Trump's 13 charges include:

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Solicitation of violations of oath by public officer (2 counts)

False statements and writings (2 counts)

The additional people charged include:

Rudy Giuliani - Former mayor of New York and Trump lawyer

John Eastman - Trump 2020 lawyer

Mark Meadows - Former North Carolina congressman and Trump chief of staff

Kenneth Chesebro - Trump 2020 lawyer

Jeffrey Clark - Former DOJ official

Jenna Ellis - Trump 2020 lawyer

Robert Cheeley

Michael Roman

David Shafer - Former Georgia GOP chairman

Shawn Still - Georgia state senator

Stephen Lee

Harrison Floyd

Trevian Kutti

Sidney Powell - Trump 2020 lawyer

Cathy Latham - Former Coffee County GOP chair

Scott Hall

Misty Hampton

Live coverage:

Below we'll track updates as they arrive from the courthouse:

Fulton County Trump grand jury watch updates

The DA said that Trump and his allies have until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender to the Fulton County Sheriff.

11:42 p.m.

Watch the clip of the DA's press conference below.

The Fulton County DA touched on the RICO charges that Trump and 19 others are facing in the recent indictment in Georgia. Watch the video below.

11:40 p.m.

DA Fani Willis is speaking to the press after the indictments were uploaded and made public in the last hour.

10:01 p.m.

Trump campaign issues a lengthy statement on tonight's events. It lashes out at DA Willis as a "radical Democrat" and "rabid partisan" that argues the process was "strategically stalled."

10:00 p.m.

Observers continue to parse what "10 indictments" exactly means on the cover page delivered to Judge McBurney this evening.

9:25 p.m.

We can watch out for this tonight now:

NEW: DA's office will hold presser after indictments are entered in system. That could be 1-3 hours. #gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 15, 2023

9:20 p.m.

We are now waiting to see the meat of the case - meaning we're basically waiting for the court website to be updated.

Could take a while.

The journalists have invaded the clerk’s office to get answers on when the indictment will be copied and electronically uploaded.



She says “worst case scenario” is that we’ll see it in 3 hours.😩 pic.twitter.com/KK2vxH4UPc — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 15, 2023

9:08 p.m.

Judge McBurney reviewed the documents then sent them back to the clerk's office. NBC News' Blayne Alexander is now reporting the grand jury returned 10 indictments:

BIG FLAG: a Fulton County grand jury has returned 10 indictments. @CharlieGileNBC snapped this photo at the clerk’s office.



We are awaiting names and details. pic.twitter.com/IwGVxsck80 — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 15, 2023

9:00 p.m.

Judge McBurney is going through documents.

8:55 p.m.

Here we go:

Decision time. Grand jury decision headed to Judge McBurney for his signature. I am in the courtroom. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/ndxHAlM5n1 — Rebecca Lindstrom (@LindstromNews) August 15, 2023

8:50 p.m.

Very close:

The clerk is currently working now. #gapol and Judge McBurney is on the bench. #indictmentwatch — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) August 15, 2023

8:47 p.m.

We're close it appears.

McBurney is in court room. Here we go. # gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 15, 2023

8:45 p.m.

Seems like we'll just be waiting until, suddenly, we aren't:

🚨 The Superior Court Clerk’s office is still lights on. So, we should get documents tonight. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 15, 2023

8:42 p.m.

George Chidi still hasn't gone anywhere.

Still sitting. We have not been released. I'm zen about it. Wife is at a Tucker City Council meeting, raising a little hell as a reporter for Decaturish.



Every time someone comes through the door, I think this is it. But nothing from our perspective has changed. — George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 15, 2023

8:34 p.m.

It is just past 8:30. Still nothing yet. #gapol https://t.co/OmEAC4jYYN — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 15, 2023

8:30 p.m.

We're still waiting for word as the jury reportedly has already begun to vote, though for what it's worth George Chidi is still waiting there and apparently has not been told to leave.

If I am not required to testify, it's a victory for journalism, because none of the bigger problems of confidentiality or government influence come into play. Perhaps the jury understands that as well. I've said all along that they may not need my testimony. But I am present. — George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 15, 2023

8:15 p.m.

Journalists and photojournalists lining up along barricade outside the Fulton County courthouse where the Grand Jury is voting on the Trump case. pic.twitter.com/YVUa4jLV8Y — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 15, 2023

8:09 p.m.

Just waiting. It's quiet in Judge McBurney's court room. We're expected to hear something by 8:30 --- indictment or return tomorrow. #trumpwatch #gapol pic.twitter.com/6tps0Q18T2 — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 15, 2023

8:04 p.m.

NBC's Blayne Alexander reports the grand jury is now voting:

BIG FLAG: a source with knowledge of the proceedings tells me the grand jury is voting NOW in Fulton County. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 15, 2023

8:00 p.m.

An indication a decision may be coming before too long:

Just got word: the jury is chewing on what they have. They may not need the last of us before making a call. We will see shortly. — George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 14, 2023

7:55 p.m.

Bout 20 minutes until we have something like a moment of truth.

We should know something here within the next half hour. At 715 Judge McBurney told reporters the grand jury would hear testimony for another hour - so we’ll know soon if they’ll reconvene tomorrow or push through tonight #gapol pic.twitter.com/DW3SJqB0x2 — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) August 14, 2023

7:50 p.m.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn reporting if no word from the jury by 8:30 p.m., they'd pack up and go home. Meanwhile NBC's Blayne Alexander reports the Fulton DA's Office wants to wrap this up tonight - possibly with or without testimony from the remaining witnesses.

Possible news in an hour out of Fulton County. If no word from jury by 8:30ish, they’ll pick up tomorrow. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UKuRJM78NX — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 14, 2023

NEW/SCOOP: a source with knowledge of proceedings tells me the Fulton DA’s office is hoping to wrap up this process tonight.



Witness 7 is on the stand. I’m also told the grand jury MAY NOT hear from all 10 witnesses before voting. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 14, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Here's a view from above:

7 p.m. outside the Fulton County courthouse. Testimony still underway. @FultonSheriff making their presence around around the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/eVOdGSClcf — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 14, 2023

6:45 p.m.

11Alive's Joe Ripley and a gaggle of reporters caught former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on his way out of the courthouse:

Former GA Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan exits the courthouse pic.twitter.com/2BSXWUAYZk — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) August 14, 2023

Duncan says the 2020 election was an inflection point and the truth should be heard pic.twitter.com/BubMnBXxbB — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) August 14, 2023

Duncan on why these proceedings are important pic.twitter.com/3bkiBwhHp7 — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) August 14, 2023

6:12 p.m.

George Chidi, the independent journalist subpoenaed to testify, with an update:

I'm being very general about what's going on because it's important to preserve the privacy of those who haven't identified themselves publicly as witnesses. But I am not alone as I continue to wait. The coffee is good. We're talking about movies. — George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 14, 2023

5:50 p.m.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is at the courthouse.

SPOTTED: Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat heading inside the Fulton Co. courthouse pic.twitter.com/4ISJ2BZRne — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) August 14, 2023

5:40 p.m.

We now have a live shot from outside the Fulton County Courthouse streaming in the video player above this story.

5:35 p.m.

Comments from the bench by Judge Robert C. I. McBurney indicate the proceedings tonight are in it for the long haul.

“I’ll be back there. Only one other thing that’s gonna happen today, so when it’s time, let me know, I'll come on out," he said. "I guess you’ll have to wait and see. And if you don’t wait, then you don’t see.”

He also promised "not to leave without letting you know I’m leaving.”

5:05 p.m.

Trump's attorneys have now issued a statement on the earlier posting:

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process. This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney's Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk's office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception. — Drew Findling and Jennifer Little

4:25 p.m.

Fulton County Courts issues a statement on the Reuters document posted earlier:

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury.

While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.

Media members can expect to be notified of any/all filings in real time and will be provided access to filings via equitable communication.

As the official custodian of various county records, the Clerk of Courts understands the sensitivity of all court filings, especially those that are at the forefront of the national spotlight and remains committed to operating with an extreme level of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.

Rudy Giuliani, meanwhile, is now also tweeting about that document.

4:10 p.m.

11Alive Anchor Faith Jessie on the developments from today:

A lot of movement at the #FultonCounty Courthouse today surrounding the potential indictments in the 2020 election interference probe. Here’s a look at today’s developments. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/rPP2GoI8IS — Faith Jessie (@FJessieTweets) August 14, 2023

4:00 p.m.

Posted to X roughly 20 minutes ago, NBC's Blayne Alexander reports that 5 of 10 planned witnesses have testified.

NEWS out of Fulton County. A source with knowledge of the proceedings tells me the grand jury has heard 5 of the 10 planned witnesses expected to testify. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 14, 2023

4:00 p.m.

Georgia Chidi, the independent journalist called to testify before the grand jury, has arrived at the courthouse, 11Alive's Nick Wooten reports.

Chidi had arrived. He got on the elevator before I could see him, but other members of the media did see him. #gapol https://t.co/GrZ4Jo6D49 — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 14, 2023

2:35 p.m.

All of Pryor Street now closed. Initially during security preparations ahead of possible indictments, one lane of Pryor was left open.

#FultonCounty Courthouse Road Closures until 8/18:



Pryor St., between MLK & Mitchell Streets, will remain closed to all vehicle traffic until Aug. 18th. Consider alternate routes.



Stay informed of any traffic updates by checking 5️⃣1️⃣1️⃣GA here: https://t.co/me1A0x4Ci5 pic.twitter.com/dHG15P9CQW — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) August 14, 2023

2:30 p.m.

Donald Trump has not been indicted (to this point) in Fulton County, but people are beginning to react to the earlier Reuters report about a docket document they say was mistakenly uploaded by Fulton County showing what could be the charges against him.

Allies of the former president, notably Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are now speaking out ahead of potential news tonight.

1:55 p.m.

Independent journalist George Chidi, who came across the slate of "alternate" Republican electors meeting in the Georgia Capitol in December 2020, says he is now headed to the courthouse today after he originally said he was subpoenaed for Tuesday.

Change of plans. I'm going to court today. They're moving faster than they thought. — George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 14, 2023

1:05 p.m.

Small panic caused after a Reuters reporter posted that charges had already been filed against Trump in Georgia - with the Fulton DA's Office saying that is not the case.

12:37 p.m.

Former state representative and Democratic nominee for secretary of state Bee Nguyen has released a statement on her testimony to the grand jury:

JUST IN: Former GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen provided 11Alive with this statement about her grand jury appearance this morning. #gapol pic.twitter.com/Rt5GwezXUj — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 14, 2023

12:20 p.m.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says this about the public safety training center protesters who are also at the courthouse today:

"The corner of MLK and Central is designated for first amendment protected activities. They have been directed there. This does not affect anything at the courthouse."

Noon



11Alive's Doug Richards, Nick Wooten and Joe Ripley are at the courthouse reporting from the scene.

Doug ran into former state Sen. Jen Jordan, who attended a Georgia Senate subcommittee hearing in late 2020 where Rudy Giuliani and others made claims of election fraud.

She said last week she was among those subpoenaed for the grand jury.

Also follow Nick and Joe on X for updates:

Welp.



At the Fulton County Courthouse --- A busy week ahead. #gapol pic.twitter.com/UdPCsbh2k3 — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 14, 2023

RIGHT NOW: A group of people against the building of the new Atlanta public safety training center are protesting outside the Fulton County Courthouse. Fulton County deputies and security have their hands full ahead of possible indictments against former President Trump this week pic.twitter.com/7RXaQFuGe3 — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) August 14, 2023

More Trump Georgia coverage