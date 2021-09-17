TIMELINE | The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito: What we know

As the search continues for Brian Laundrie, the FBI confirms a body found in Wyoming is that of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI announced Sunday, Sept. 19, that a body had been found matching the description of Gabby Petito. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the coroner's office confirmed the body was hers and ruled the death a homicide.

Updated timeline below:

This summer, 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie took their Ford sprinter van and set out on a cross-country road trip, stopping in national parks along the West coast.

But when Gabby's family stopped hearing from her, they knew something was wrong.

Police across the country began searching for the missing North Port woman after they said Laundrie returned home from the trip without her.

Here's a timeline of what we know about the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito.

July 2: The road trip begins

Gabby Petito left Blue Point, New York, to head out West on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt told KSL-TV.

The two documented their travels through Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming on social media, posting photos on Instagram and videos on the YouTube channel "Nomadic Statik."

Aug. 12: Run-in with police

Around 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to what was originally reported as a possible domestic violence call involving Petito and Laundrie in Moab, Utah.

The couple detailed their argument to the Moab Police Department who ultimately determined the incident was more of an emotional break or anxiety attack than anything else.

Police released body camera video of the incident which shows Gabby crying when the first officer walked up. The couple reportedly told officers they were in love and engaged to be married. They agreed to separate for the night to calm down, police said.

That night, police arranged for Laundrie to get a hotel room while Petito chose to stay in the van.

Aug. 21: Last contact with dad

Gabby's father, Joe Petito, told North Port police that his daughter checked in with her family several times a week, adding that she typically wouldn't go more than three days without contacting someone.

According to reports, Aug. 21 is the last time Gabby FaceTimed with her father and stepmother. KSL-TV reports that on that day, Joe Petito ordered Uber Eats to be delivered to a hotel by the Salt Lake City airport where Gabby and Brian were staying.

Aug. 24: Last phone call with mom

Petito and Laundrie reportedly left Salt Lake City for Grand Teton National Park, the last known location where Petito was seen. This is also the day Petito had her last FaceTime call with her mother, Nichole Schmidt, KSL-TV reports. After this point, Schmidt told the station they "texted a lot."

Aug. 25: Last Instagram post

A photo is posted to Petito's Instagram account for the last time with the caption, "Happy Halloween."

Aug. 30: Last text from Gabby's phone

Petito's mother told KSL-TV the last text she received from her daughter was Aug. 30, and then she stopped responding. Schmidt figured Petito and her fiancé lost reception but has since figured something has been off.

NBC News reports Petito's last text to her mother read, "No service in Yosemite." Gabby's family has since said they're not sure whether Gabby actually sent that text.

Sept. 1: Laundrie returns home to Florida

North Port police say Laundrie returned to his home, where he lived with his parents and Gabby, in the van.

Sept. 11: Gabby reported missing

Ten days after Laundrie returned to Florida, concerned members of Petito's family, who live on Long Island, reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department.

That night, North Port police say they recovered the van at the Laundrie home.

Sept. 15: Fiancé named person of interest

Police name Brian Laundrie a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance, after police said his lack of information was "hindering the investigation."

North Port police said Laundrie "has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators" or "provided any helpful details" that would lead them to figure out what happened to the missing 22-year-old woman.

#BrianLaundrie family members seen entering the home this morning. The family released a statement Tuesday through a lawyer saying they’re aware of an ongoing investigation & the launch of a search for #GabbyPetito would ‘remain in the background’ & offer ‘no comment’ @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/26BWJt34Ff — Adaure Achumba WTSP (@adaure) September 15, 2021

Sept. 16: Gabby's family pleads for help

Joe Petito joined North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison for a press conference, where he gave an emotional plea to anyone who may be able to help bring his daughter home safe.

"Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking for that help," Joe Petito said. "There is nothing else that matters to me now."

The police chief expressed his frustration with the lack of participation from Brian and the Laundrie family.

"Two people went on a trip, one person returned, and that person that returned isn’t providing us any information," Garrison said.

Later in the day, a lawyer for Gabby Petito's family read a letter directed to the parents of Brian Laundrie.

In the letter, Gabby's mother, father, stepmother, and stepfather acknowledged that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie are likely just doing what they can to protect their son, but pleaded with the family to "put yourselves in our shoes."

They added they believe the Laundrie's "know the location of where Brian left Gabby."

"As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain," the letter continued. "If you and your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located."

Investigators are still processing the van for evidence and are working with the FBI as well as several law enforcement agencies on the West coast to look at phone records and the body camera footage from the Aug. 12 incident in Utah.

The FBI has arranged for a national hotline, which has already received hundreds of tips. They're especially interested in knowing where the van has been. The number is 1-800-225-5324.

Sept. 17: FBI begins searching for fiancé

Investigators, including members of the North Port Police Department, went into the Laundrie home around 6:30 p.m. Friday – not long before a vigil for Gabby was scheduled to begin nearby.

Police said they were called to the house at the family’s request but had not spoken to Brian, who has remained silent since Gabby was reported missing.

Hours later, and Brian Laundrie's lawyer confirmed that the FBI was now searching for him and Petito. His whereabouts were “currently unknown.”

Sept. 19: Body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest matches description of Gabby Petito

The Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed a body was found in the section of Bridger-Teton National Forest where crews had been looking for 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

That section is known as the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

At an emotional news conference Sunday night, the FBI said the body matches the description of Gabby, and her family has been notified. However, full forensic testing is needed to confirm with 100-percent certainty that the human remains are hers.

"On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," said Charles Jones with FBI Denver, as his voice quivered with grief.

Jones spoke at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, surrounded by other members of law enforcement.

"As any parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends," Jones said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Sept. 20: Police end "major search" for Laundrie at Carlton Reserve

Just one day after the FBI said agents believe they found the body of his fiancée Gabby Petito, North Port police say they don't have plans to conduct a "major" search.

The department said Monday it "currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve" to search for Laundrie.

Police added, "We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."

Sept. 20: FBI executes search warrant at Laundrie home; car towed

The FBI tweeted it is executing a court-authorized search warrant at the Laundrie home that is related to the Petito investigation. Crime scene tape was spotted going up on the property.

"No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," it reads further.

Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told 10 Tampa Bay he has no response to the morning's activity. However, Bertolino planned to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in New York, which has since been canceled.

The Lawyer for the family said it was "just not in his clients' best interest."

Hours after arriving at the home, law enforcement towed Laundrie's silver Ford Mustang from the driveway.

Sept. 21: Gabby Petito confirmed dead by homicide

The Teton County Coroner's Office did a forensic examination on Tuesday, determining the body belonged to Petito. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities also concluded their search for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve for the day with "nothing of note." There are plans to return to the area Wednesday with a "similar operation."

Sept. 22: The search for Brian moves below the surface

Law enforcement is back out at the Carlton Reserve, combing the "vast and unforgiving" area for Brian Laundrie.

Underwater recovery resources like boats, sonar equipment and diving personnel were introduced to the search in an effort to better navigate the swampland.

"Area resources are looking at large bodies of water, including dive teams, boats, and sonar equipment," North Port Police Department Spokesperson Josh Taylor wrote in a statement. "At this time, this does not mean anything has been found.

"It’s a part of the overall search process."

At 7:15 p.m. police concluded the search for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve. Crews will once again set out on Thursday in an attempt to locate the 23-year-old.

Sept. 23: Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in connection to case

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with the case of Gabby Petito.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming on Wednesday issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie following a federal grand jury indictment.

Court documents show the grand jury charged Laundrie with "knowingly with intent to defraud" using a Capital One debit card in the amount of at least $1,000. The action happened on or about Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, the documents say.

A Tampa Bay area law firm has also offered a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the location of Laundrie.

Sept. 24: False alarm report of gunshots called in near Laundrie home

Reports of gunshots Friday evening near Brian Laundrie's home were a false alarm, according to police.

North Port police responded to the family's home around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots in the area from an "unknown number."

"Right now, there is no evidence any shots were actually fired in the area," the police department said.

Sept. 26: Petito's life honored during memorial service in New York

Family, friends and the community gathered in Holbrook, New York to honor Gabby's life. Lines of mourners attended the service to pay their respects.

Sept. 27: Search for Laundrie 'scaled back'; FBI takes the lead

The search for Laundrie begins to be "scaled back" and instead is "targeted based on intelligence," according to the North Port Police Department.

Thirteen days have passed since Laundrie's family says they saw him. Still, the question remains, where is Brian Laundrie?

The FBI took charge of getting an answer to that question as the agency has taken the lead on the search efforts.

Laundrie's attorney also shared the following statement claiming his parents did not assist in his disappearance:

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assigned Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

Sept. 28: Laundrie family visited Ft. De Soto in September; Gabby's family pays tribute to their daughter

The Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirms that Chris, Roberta and Brian checked into the Fort De Soto campsite on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 7.

Ft. De Soto is the largest park in Pinellas County, consisting of 1,136 acres that make up five islands. Unlike Carlton Reserve's swampy wetlands, it has a beach landscape with mangroves and palm hammocks.

In response to questions regarding Laundrie's mother, Roberta, having a burner phone, the family attorney had "no comment."

Back in New York, Petito's family thanked people worldwide for their thoughts and support.

"We are forever grateful," her stepfather Jim Schmidt said, thanking law enforcement officers in Wyoming and everyone who helped find Petito.

Gabby's parents were also all sporting new tattoos, similar to the ones Gabby designed for herself, including a forearm tattoo that read "Let it be."

I asked the #Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, the same question … “no comment” pic.twitter.com/CZ9wXE4qKc — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) September 28, 2021

Sept. 29: FBI in possession of phone belonging to Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie's lawyer confirms the FBI is in possession of a phone purchased by the 23-year-old in September 2021. The phone was said to be left at home the day Laundrie went for a hike, according to a text from the attorney.

Sept. 30: FBI collects more of Laundrie's personal items

The FBI paid a visit to the Laundrie home "to collect some personal items," according to attorney Steven Bertolino. He added that the items collected from the home were to help K9s in their search for Brian.