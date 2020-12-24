Stories of Now and Making a Mark: A look back at the silver lining in 2020

As tough a year as 2020 has been, it's easy to forget: there have been bright spots too.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's no secret: 2020 has been a tough year. Between the coronavirus pandemic, racial tension, and political mayhem, we've all faced incredible challenges. And it's easy to forget: there have been bright spots too.

As 2020 draws to a close, we here at 13News Now have put together two specials to highlight some of our favorite stories from the past year...

In The Stories of Now, anchor Philip Townsend looks back at the ones that really made us smile, and we hope will do the same for you.

In Making a Mark, anchor Ashley Smith shares the stories of the people who stepped up and helped those in need during these tough times.

We want you to remember there was good in 2020, and despite whatever challenges we may face in 2021, there will be good then, too.