Uvalde school board fires Police Chief Pete Arredondo over response to school shooting

Uvalde CISD parents wanted Police Chief Pete Arredondo fired. On Wednesday, the district decided it was time for him to go.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief was fired Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

It has been three months since the tragic shooting in Uvalde.

On Wednesday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School board of trustees voted unanimously to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo.

Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city’s acting police chief on the day of the massacre — is known to have been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting.

Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the May 24 massacre, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

It was the only item on the agenda at Wednesday night's special meeting at the Uvalde High School auditorium. The board heard public comments and then went into a closed special session to discuss their options with the city attorney.

Ahead of the meeting, the attorney for Arredondo released a 17-page statement that said the handling of the shooting has turned into a blame game and the only person responsible is the shooter himself. The attorney also claims that Arredondo and several officers were completely unaware of any occupants in the room with the shooter.

It’s official the @Uvalde_CISD school board has voted to terminate Pete Arredondo. Reaction from the community tonight on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/GAbT1tmgF7 — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) August 25, 2022

"If the school district would have prioritized Chief Arredondo's request over a year prior to the incident, for key-card locks, better fencing, better training and more equipment, it could have been different," the statement read.

Read the statement in full below:

Wednesday's meeting was one that parents of the victims said was long overdue.

Family members of the victims have been calling for accountability in the aftermath of the tragedy. Some were calling for Arredondo to be fired since it happened. There have been two previous times when the school board was set to consider Arredondo's future, but both were postponed. He has been on administrative leave since June.

In May, Arredondo was elected to Uvalde City Council. After the shooting, in July, he resigned from the position.

Arredondo has faced a lot of scrutiny over how he handled the response to the shooter, for failing to take charge of the scene and for not breaching the classroom door sooner.

The long process has taken a toll on the families of the victims.

Uziyah Garcia was killed in the shooting. His guardian, Nikki Cross, is one of the many that were calling for Arredondo to be fired.

"We want Pete fired. We don’t want him in the school district ... any school district," Cross said. "I am not attacking Pete’s personal character. I don’t know the man on that level. That day he didn’t do his job. It’s as simple as that. I don’t want any other children endangered because of that. We haven’t solely targeted Pete, he was just our first because he was the chief. In reality, anybody who was in that hallway could have made the decision to move forward, go in without him, they didn’t."

Rogelio Torres also died in the shooting. His mother was among those calling for Arredondo to be fired.

"He did not save our kids ... and thinking of that ... going into another school it will probably happen again. We don’t know. We don’t want that to happen again with another school," Orta said.