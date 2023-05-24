How the Robb Elementary victims will be remembered in Uvalde, across Texas and the country

Twenty-one people, including two teachers, were killed on May 24, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — It’s been one year since the massacre at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers lost their lives.

Those victims will be honored in Uvalde, across the state of Texas and nationwide.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all flags across Texas to fly at half-staff and issued a statewide call for a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. in memory of the victims.

President Joe Biden also plans to address the nation on the one-year mark since the mass shooting.

In Uvalde, several events will honor the victims of the mass shooting. At 11:32 a.m., there will be a butterfly release. One minute later, at 11:33 a.m., bells will ring in town, marking the exact moment when the gunman entered the first classroom. One hour and 16 minutes later, bells will ring again, marking the moment when the classroom was finally breached by police.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a private vigil.