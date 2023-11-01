Accused officers take the stand for the first time in Nazario lawsuit

Both officer Daniel Crocker and former police officer Joe Gutierrez defended their actions.

RICHMOND, Va. — On the stand, both officer Daniel Crocker and former police officer Joe Gutierrez said it was Army Lt. Caron Nazario who escalated the traffic stop in December 2020.

The traffic stop in question started when officers tried to pull Nazario over, claiming his car didn't have a rear license plate. Nazario drove to a gas station where officers pointed guns and ended up pepper spraying him. Officers then put him on the ground and searched his car.

Under oath, Crocker said he believed Nazario had no intention of pulling over because he traveled for more than a mile, ignoring several other well-lit areas.

Crocker then called in the traffic stop as a felony traffic stop. He said this is then interchangeable with a "high-risk" stop and allows officers to have their guns drawn.

At the BP gas station, Crocker said he pleaded with Nazario to get out of the car, to no avail. There, former officer Gutierrez joined him and said on the witness stand that he regrets the words he said.

"You are fixing to ride the lightning, son," Gutierrez could be heard saying on police body camera video.

Gutierrez said this is in reference to his taser. He said it was "a stupid thing to say," but claims he said it to make Nazario compliant.

On the witness stand, Gutierrez said he felt forced to pepper spray Nazario in order to get him out of the car. He said Nazario then resisted officers while they tried to put him in handcuffs.

Nazario was called to the stand by the officers' defense lawyers. Nazario said he complied with officer commands as best he could, but refused to get out of the car because he feared for his life.