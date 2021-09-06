Missing Virginia hiker's body found in Glacier National Park

Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Lee Coleman of Richmond, Virginia, never returned from a solo hike from Logan Pass.

The body of a Virginia hiker has been found in Montana's Glacier National Park.

She was last heard from via a text message on Aug. 30.

A National Park Service statement says high winds Sunday prevented the recovery of her body from a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide.

Her parents, Hal and Sharon Coleman, are leaders of the AWARE foundation, which advocates for missing people.