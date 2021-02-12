Virginia government employee names now left off credit card expenses

But an open government advocate says that advice appears to contradict the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and allows workers to escape outside scrutiny.

Virginia state agencies are being told to no longer identify for the public which employees are incurring expenses on government credit cards.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the recommendation comes from the state Department of Accounts at the request of a bank that is the state's credit card vendor.

But an open government advocate says that advice appears to contradict the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and allows workers to escape outside scrutiny.