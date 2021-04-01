Steve Rubino named interim police chief in James City County

Steve Rubino has been with the department for 34 years. He has held the rank of Deputy Chief since 2014.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police Department Deputy Chief Steve Rubino has been named interim chief of police, a news release said.

Rubino was appointed by County Administrator Scott Stevens.

Former Chief of Police Brad Rinehimer left the position after he was promoted to Assistant County Administrator.



Rubino has been with the department for 34 years. He has held the rank of Deputy Chief since 2014.

Rubino serves as the Administrative Services Division Commander and oversees the Administrative Services Unit and Professional Standards Unit.

He also serves as the Department’s Public Information Officer and the Internal Affairs Coordinator.