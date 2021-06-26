Stop the Violence Team to hold rally in Norfolk Sunday

The community is reacting to the string of violence this week in Hampton Roads. An advocacy group plans to rally in Norfolk on Sunday at 3 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — “Stop the killings. Stop the violence. Put the guns down," said Pastor Terence Williams with Out of the Box Ministries based in Virginia Beach.

It’s a report of one deadly shooting after another in Hampton Roads.

In the past week, there have been at least six homicides across Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

“It’s hard to keep up. We as a people have to come together," said Stop the Violence Team Member James Washington Jr.

“What’s different about now that you’re seeing?," 13News Now asked Bilal Muhammad, chairperson for the Stop the Violence Team. “We’re seeing an increase in no more caring, no more interest, social interest, caring for the value of our community, the value for an individual’s life," he said.

Norfolk police say a 46-year-old man got shot and killed on Thursday. That investigation was the third homicide for the department in a span of 24 hours, according to Chief Larry Boone.

Members with Stop the Violence Team will gather outside the Shop 'N Go along the 700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. That's where the Thursday crime took place.

The group is calling for peace amid the violence. They want to address the community in a grassroots effort.

“We want to change the situation. We need a serious reform of leaders, socially, economically, politically, religiously to reform the situation that’s taking place in the community," said Muhammad.

Those rallying hold strongly to hope that change will come.

“We have a police department. They have a job to do, but we have a job to do first and that is to take care of our families, take care of our children who are 12 percent of population, but they are 100 percent of our future," said Williams.

"It’s a younger generation we need to try to reach to. This is not the way to go. Norfolk needs to do better. We need more activity for our young people, positive activity for our young people," said Washington.