NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Firefighters were on the scene of a possible hazmat situation after a suspicious substance was found at a post office Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 9 a.m. of a substance found in the 600 block of Church Street. A postal inspector tested the white powder.

The results came back on the powder, and the substance was identified as a non-hazard material.

No further information has been released at this time.

