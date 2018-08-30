JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Emergency personnel from James City County were on the scene of a reported spilled substance on Thursday.

The unknown substance leaked from a container in a U.S. Postal vehicle in the 4600 block of Noland boulevard in Lightfoot. Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 2:35 p.m.

The postal service employee was evaluated by medics and only required minimal care.

Authorities from the James City County Fire and Police Departments, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the York County Department of Fire and Life safety were on the scene.

According to officials, there is no indication of any immediate concern at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC