SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police were investigating an armed robbery Sunday that took place at Murphy USA.

A police spokeswoman said a black male wearing dark clothing, a hat and sunglasses entered the business on the 1200 block of North Main Street and displayed a gun, demanding money.

The suspect ran away with an undetermined amount of money.

Police said there are no injuries and there is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who is able to identify the subject or that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.