SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire, Sunday night.

Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:06 p.m. and discovered the front of the house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:49 p.m.

The house next door suffered heat damage.

No injuries were reported but two adults and three children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.