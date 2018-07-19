VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A motorcyclist is recovering after being involved in a crash in Newport News on Tuesday.

It happened on Enterprise Drive and Warwick Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 2017 was the deadliest year in a decade for motorcyclists in Virginia. Last year, there were 107 fatalities involving motorcycles. So far in 2018, there have been more than 40.

Georjeane Blumling, the Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA in Tidewater said this year is shaping up to be just as deadly as last year.

“What we’re finding for 2018, those statistics for motorcycle fatalities for this year are either matching or appear to be higher than they have been in previous years,” said Blumling.

Recently, a series of deaths involving motorcycle deaths have occurred in Hampton Roads.

This month alone, four people have died from motorcycle-related accidents in Virginia Beach. The city’s overall number of accidents so far in 2018 is down from this time last year. However, there have been a string of deaths over the past three weeks.

Blumling said a large portion of motorcyclist deaths take place during the months of June and July.

"Summertime is the most dangerous time of year, and that's simply because more people are out on motorcycles during the summer when the weather's nice. So, you see an increase of motorcycles by motorists and that would tend to put them at more risk," said Blumling.

AAA is urging motor vehicle drivers to be cautious of motorcyclists on the road. It’s critical to give them plenty of space. The recommended space between a car and a motorcycle is about six seconds. AAA also emphasized motorcyclists must abide by the same driving rules as motor vehicles. Such as, driving the speed limit, using turn signals, and avoiding fast lane changes.

Blumling added that speed and alcohol are the leading causes of most motorcycle-related accidents.

“Being on a motorcycle you need to be extra cautious of things like speed. Remember that it is important to be prepared and pay close attention to what’s around you. Those kinds of tips will make a difference as well,” said Blumling.

Another critical cause of accidents stems from aggressive driving. AAA said aggressive driving should be avoided at all costs in order to ensure one’s safety.

“It’s important for them to not take it personally. Most of the time people don’t even know you’re there. So, by not taking it personally, it keeps you from being upset and trying to retaliate,” said Blumling.

The Virginia DMV provides a list of Rider Training Programs located across Virginia.

