ANNAPOLIS, MD -- Police have been unable to identify the suspected gunman at the Capital Gazette office building due to damaged fingerprints, CBS reports.

The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after five people were shot and killed and several others were injured on 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Md.

RELATED: 5 dead, others injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis

Police are describing the suspected shooter as a white male in his 20s. A long gun was used in the shooting and police say no gunfire was exchanged when the suspect was taken into custody.

Police are continuing to interview the suspect, but he is not cooperating with police.

CBS is reporting that the suspect damaged his fingerprints.

PHOTOS: 5 dead after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 24 Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) 01 / 24

© 2018 WUSA