ANNAPOLIS, MD -- The suspected gunman at the Capital Gazette office building has been identified after he damaged his fingerprints in an attempt to prevent police from identifying him.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Md. He is known to have had a conflict with the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Ramos was taken into custody on Thursday after five people were shot and killed and several others were injured on 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Md.

A shotgun was used in the shooting and police say no gunfire was exchanged when Ramos was taken into custody.

Police will continue to interview Ramos and do not expect to give any other updates until Friday morning.

The Associated Press reported that the suspect damaged his fingerprints intentionally so police couldn't identify him.

