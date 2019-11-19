SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol agents arrested a 16-year-old boy on Sunday who was using a remote-controlled car to transport meth across the border.

Early Sunday morning Border Patrol agents saw someone walking with two duffel bags walking near a portion of the secondary border wall.

When agents contacted the person, they found him to have a remote-controlled car and two large duffel bags. The agents searched the 16-year-old and found 50 packages of meth in his bags. Agents arrested him and took him to a nearby police station where he will face drug smuggling charges.

The meth bundles weighed nearly 56 pounds and have an estimated street value of $106,096.

Agents foiled a similar event in 2017 that used a remote-controlled drone to smuggle narcotics across the border. Commenting upon Sunday’s seizure, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison stated, “I am extremely proud of the agents’ heightened vigilance and hard work in stopping this unusual smuggling scheme.”

