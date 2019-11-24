NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police confirmed an investigation into a suspicious package reported at the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center.

Officials say the Fire Department's Bomb Squad deemed the package safe and police reopened the area.

Parking lots in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center were closed during the course of the investigation.

Police say they received the call around 7:45 p.m. and temporarily shut down parts of Jefferson Avenue.

