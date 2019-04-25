FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Racist graffiti was spray-painted at Annandale High School along the doors and entryway to the cafeteria. Fairfax County police are investigating the graffiti, officials said.

Swastikas, male genitalia and curse words were spray-painted on the building.

The School Resource Officer is working with Fairfax County Public School Security during the investigation. The Criminal investigation Section at the West Springfield police district will also have investigative responsibility, officials said.

