NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A swimming advisory has been issued for Hilton Beach in Newport News on Wednesday due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

The Peninsula Health District has issued the advisory after collecting samples on Tuesday that showed bacteria levels exceeded the state water quality standard. Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer months.

Officials use indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

Signs were posted at the beach alerting the public of the advisory. Additional samples were collected by health officials on Wednesday, and the results should be available by Thursday.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Dr. Elizabeth Webster, deputy director of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

