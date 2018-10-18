If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Austyn Daniels' bikes to and from work at the Sunrise Boulevard Taco Bell in Citrus Heights everyday. It's his only means of transportation.

Recently, while he was working, Daniels' bike was stolen. In hopes to locate his stolen blue bike, Daniels' co-worker wrote about it in a private Facebook group called "Citrus Heights Crime Watch."

Russell Proffitt saw the post and wanted to help out.

"I work really hard, and I have a lot of respect for people who do the same," Proffitt said. "I don't know why, but I'm gonna get this guy a bike."

Proffitt is an amputee and owns a company called "Amputee For Hire." He does jobs like sod removal and installation, mowing, edging and hedge trimming, sprinkler repair and installation.

Daniels was surprised with the new bike this week. "[Proffitt] got here and I saw it and I was like, 'That's a brand new bike!'" Daniels said. "I don't know how to feel. I was saying 'Thank you.'"

Proffitt took on an extra job to help pay for the bike and never expected anything in return. He just hopes the young man can pay it forward.

"He's really young and he's just starting out," Proffitt said. "Maybe it'll change his life in some way."

