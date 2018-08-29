SAN ANTONIO — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 1.7 million vehicles on the road in Texas with dangerous airbags included in the Takata recall, including more than 165,000 in the San Antonio alone.

"It makes me nervous, too," Jeep Owner Katie Negron said. "I've been parking out in the sun all day."

Luckily, Negron's vehicle was checked on 'CheckToProtect.org' and she did not have any open recalls, but another local Jeep owner, Aaron Vincent, was not so lucky.

"I just really want to get informed about it, it's not safe for people to be driving around like that," Vincent said.

Experts say recalled Takata airbags need to be replaced immediately because they can explode in Texas's hot, humid climate.

The additional information below was released to KENS 5 on Tuesday:

To help raise awareness, local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, and Ram dealers are launching Airbag Recall Repair Month in September to encourage drivers of any brand of automobile to check for an airbag recall on their vehicle and schedule an appointment for repair.

There will be street teams out in neighborhoods with a higher concentration of unrepaired airbags to help people use their VINs to check for an open recall and schedule a free repair appointment, along with targeted advertising and other activities throughout the month.

Drivers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles can visit www.recalls.mopar.com to check for recalls and schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer. Drivers of any vehicle can check their vehicles for open Takata airbag recalls at www.CheckToProtect.org.

