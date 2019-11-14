TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Caston unveiled her new Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative Thursday morning.

It's part of the city's Vision Zero -- a strategy to eliminate all traffic deaths and injuries by increasing safety.

Thursday morning, Castor was outside Rampello Magnet School with parents and students. There is a painted crosswalk she unveiled at the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets.

10News

It's to grab drivers' attention so they'll slow down for students who are crossing the street.

"It will bring attention to this crosswalk so that the drivers will pay attention to the kids and they'll be safe on their way to and from school every day," Castor said.

The crosswalk also features the titles of popular children's books to promote the importance of reading.

This is the first of dozens of enhanced crosswalks to be painted near schools across the city.

