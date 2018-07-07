FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- A 16-year-old boy has died after Fairfax County police say he accidentally shot himself on Thursday.

Police were called to the 8400 block of Del Norte Court in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County after the unintentional discharge of a gun at 7 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was handling the gun on a bed when it went off. He was hit in the upper body.

The teen later died at the hospital. The Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

