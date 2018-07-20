TEMPLE, TEXAS — Residents were given the go-ahead to return to their homes after a fire that started in west Temple Friday afternoon forced evacuations at the Windmill Farms neighborhood.

The fire was at least 85 percent contained as of Friday evening.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital -- three with heat related issues and one with a possible sprain.

According to officials, the fire burned more than 300 acres, forced the evacuation of the Windmill Farms neighborhood and threatened at least 150 homes. FM 2483 was shut down Friday afternoon.

Plane crews dropped fire retardant on the flames to get it under control.

