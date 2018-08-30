Last week, Jamey Ice, who also runs a real estate company '6th Avenue Homes', says he gave away personal information. It's not the easiest thing to admit. "I felt duped," Jamey Ice said. "I totally fell for this. "I was in a meeting, my phone started blowing up," Ice said.

For Ice, who you may recognize from his band Green River Ordinance, it's something he wants to admit so it doesn't happen to you. "We’ve all had the 'This is the IRS calling, give us money,'" he said. "For the most part, I’m aware enough to be like-- this isn’t legit."

He says he received multiple missed calls from a number that when he called back, appeared to be his bank. "You know, enter in your information," Ice recalled hearing the recording say. "So I'm like, I’m not going to do that now, but if they call back, I'm going to answer it. Sure enough, they called five minutes later."

Ice says they called to say there was a questionable charge on his card from a Wal-Mart in California. "The guy on the phone was very savvy," he said.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

And to close his card and get a new one, Ice says they said they needed to verify his information. "Is this your zip code? Yes, that’s my zip code. He said, is this your user ID for online? I'm like, yeah, that’s it." Ice even said the person had his social security number.

What Ice didn't realize at the time was the person on the phone was apparently using that information, along with a text message code Ice was told to read back to them, to log into his online bank account and change his password. When all was said and done, Ice says more than $20,000 was taken.

He's since shared his story on Facebook Live, which has now been viewed more than 5,000 times. "I just sort of wanted to share my experience of 'Hey, I'm not as smart as I think, this could happen to you, and here’s what to look out for if it does,'" he said.

He says his bank has been great, and he's gotten almost all his money back so far. His advice, if you get a convincing call like this? Hang up and call the number on the back of your card. Banks agree, and also add that they will not call or message customers asking for 'sensitive account or personal information.' They also recommend going to a physical bank branch if you have concerns about your account.

© 2018 WFAA