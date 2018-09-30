WACO, Texas (AP) — A landlocked surf resort in Central Texas closed on Friday after a man who visited died from what is commonly known to as a "brain-eating amoeba."

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing BSR Cable Park's Surf Resort for Naegleria (nee-GLEHR'-yah) fowleri (FOW'-lur-eye), a rare but highly deadly ameba colloquially known as a "brain-eating amoeba."

BSR Cable Park owner Stuart E. Parsons Jr. said it will continue to comply with requests related to the investigation of Fabrizio Stabile's death. The 29-year-old man died in New Jersey earlier this month after falling ill with Naegleria fowleri. Parsons said Stabile had been in the park's wave pool. Officials are investigating the source.

An obituary in The Press of Atlantic City describes Stabile as an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, surfing and snowboarding.

"Our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the New Jersey surf community during this difficult time," Parsons said. He said the surf resort, which operates an artificial man-made wave, is in compliance with the CDC's "guidelines and recommendations concerning Naegleria fowleri."

The surf resort has closed pending the test results from the CDC, he said. It's unclear if the park remained closed Sunday morning and the CDC did not immediately respond to a call seeking information on whether others who visited could have Naegleria fowleri.

The CDC says people are typically infected when they go diving or swimming in warm freshwater places. Normally, people are infected when contaminated water enters through their nose, according to the agency.

