ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County man and his two adult children are without their home after a Christmas morning fire. A barking dog alerted them to get out of the burning single-wide mobile home.

According to the East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at 199 Powell Drive.

Officials say two of the three people were asleep inside the home at the time of the fire. The other person was at work.

Fire Chief David Maupin said the home did not have smoke detectors.

"Thank God the dog was there," Maupin told 10News.

Maupin said it appeared the fire was caused by too many cords plugged into a strip outlet in a back bedroom.

He said the home is considered a total loss. A quarter of it was totally destroyed, a quarter had interior burns and the last half suffered smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is responding to assist the family hopefully in the next few days.