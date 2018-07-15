CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Saturday Poco Cetillo hooked up to a shark while out fishing on the Padre Island National Seashore.

After the fight that lasted a little over an hour the shark became very tired.

Cetillo and his buddies quickly took these pictures and measured her. She came as 14 feet long.

Unfortunately the shark did not make, but Cetillo and his friends saved the meat and were able to donate it to the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission Sunday morning.

