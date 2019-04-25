VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Something in the Water festival is putting something in people’s pockets leading up to the big event.

It has become a massive money maker that’s reaching almost every facet of the region’s economy.

Rental property company Airbnb reported that people hosting guests will make a total of approximately $650,000 over the weekend.

Local companies have also capitalized off of the event.

Smartmouth Brewing Company was asked to brew a Something in the Water beer, and apparel company and surf shop WRV is printing Something in the Water throwback t-shirts.

On social media sites like Instagram you’ll find pictures of Something in the Water cupcakes, pies, sneakers and even fingernails.