NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Living Museum plans to release the loggerhead sea turtle, Gingersnap, back into the wild.

Gingersnap was a straggler hatchling that arrived at the Virginia Living Museum weighing only 15 pounds. The now 35+ pound turtle will be released into the Gulf Stream off the coast of North Carolina on October 15.

The public was first introduced to Gingersnap in June of 2018. The turtle wasn't named Gingersnap until August.

“We are so proud to be able to play a part in the conservation of a threatened species and to share that education with our community,” Conservation Director, Chris Crippen said. “Gingersnap has been an incredible ambassador for all sea life and it has been our privilege to support Gingersnap’s growth. The Virginia Living Museum is committed to a mission of education and stewardship for the protection of all wildlife.”

Anyone is welcome to visit Gingersnap before it heads back to the wild.

Gingersnap will be joined by VLM Aquarium Staff for these special programs this week:

Thursday, October 11 - Feeding at 2 p.m./Scuba Program at 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 13 – Feeding at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 14 – Feeding at 2 p.m.

“Gingersnap is a favorite of both our guests and staff, her well-being is our main goal. We celebrate her release and know that her aggressive survivor mentality will serve her well in the wild,” Crippen added.

Anyone can follow Gingersnap's journey on social media, and visitors can post “Well Wishes” to Gingersnap on social media or in person at the Virginia Living Museum.

Daily Museum admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12. Children ages 2 and under are free.

