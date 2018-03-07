NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- On Saturday, July 14 the Virginia Living Museum will celebrate Shark Day!

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. guests can learn about the animals and their relatives. Guests can even learn about the work being done to preserve the shark population and habitat through crafts, activities, and displays.

There will be a sea turtle and fish feeding at 11 a.m., around 1 p.m. scuba dive in the Museum's Chesapeake Bay tank, and at 2 p.m. guests can check out the sand shark feeding in the Museum Chesapeake Bay Tank.

The Virginia Living Museum will also have two planetarium shows. At 1:30 p.m. Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef follows young sawfish Jake and his pal Shorty to restore the magic of Kaluoka’hina. At 2:30 pm get transported to the spectacularly hidden depths of our home planet as you go on a breathtaking journey of sea exploration with Into the Deep.

Patrons can also get a behind-the-scenes tour where visitors learn how the museum operates from the inside out.

Shark Day is included in museum admission. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children aged 3 to 12, and all daytime planetarium showings are free for museum members and $4 plus museum admission for non-members.

The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258A. For more information click here or call 757-595-1900.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC