NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Living Museum released a loggerhead sea turtle into the wild on Wednesday.

Gingersnap was first introduced to the public back in June of 2018. When she was first brought to the museum, she only weighed about 15 pounds. Now, Gingersnap weighs over 35 pounds.

READ MORE: The loggerhead sea turtle, Gingersnap, will be released into the wild

At 1 p.m., crews released Gingersnap into the Gulf Stream. She was released about 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

The Virginia Living Museum Facebook Page

“We are so proud to be able to play a part in the conservation of a threatened species, and to share that education with our community,” Conservation Director, Chris Crippen said. “Gingersnap has been an incredible ambassador for all sea life and it has been our privilege to support Gingersnap’s growth. The Virginia Living Museum is committed to a mission of education and stewardship for the protection of all wildlife.”

To learn more about the Virginia Living Museum, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC