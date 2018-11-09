NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A major storm is brewing in the Atlantic Ocean and it has the potential to impact the Hampton Roads area. The Virginia Zoo is making plans to keep its animals safe.

The zoo management and staff start making preparations about 72 hours before the weather is determined to hit the area. Staff prepares the grounds by securing loose items like trashcans, signs, etc.

The condition of items on Zoo grounds, such as animal enrichment, is assessed to see how they will fare in the weather, according to the zoo.

Severe weather for the zoo typically consists of heavy rain, which can cause flooding, and high winds from tornadoes, or hurricanes. The grounds have several rain gardens and areas for water to drain in case there is flooding. The most common area to flood is the driveway of the zoo.

All of the animals are brought indoors to help keep them safe. Most animals have no issues transferring from outdoors to indoors. Animals that primarily live in outdoor exhibits, like birds, are brought into higher indoor exhibits which help shelter them from the storm.

Zoo Keepers, Veterinary and Maintenance staff are on grounds daily, even when the Zoo is closed, to ensure that the animals are well taken care of. During severe weather, animal care staff may stay at the Zoo to feed and monitor the animals and make sure they are safe in their sheltered enclosures.

In the past, the Virginia Zoo has only had minor storm damage. The damage has never affected animals, staff, or the ability to perform its daily operations.

For guest safety, the zoo will notify the public by social media if a decision is made to close or alter its normal operations.

