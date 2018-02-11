NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Zoo's second female Siamese crocodile finally has a name.

Welcome to Norfolk, Makara!

In July, the Zoo added two Siamese crocodiles to the World of Reptiles exhibit. Shadie, the older of the two female crocodiles, was named through the Zoo’s annual Zoo To Do event earlier this year. Shadie hatched on August 26, 2008, at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm.

From October 24 until Halloween, the Zoo held a contest to name Makara. In total, 19 names were submitted. Some favorites included snappy, Crocky, and Tick Tock.

The winning name, Makara was recommended by zookeepers because it is a crocodile-like creature in Southeast Asian from Hindu/Buddhist mythology.

During the contest, anyone could submit an idea after donating $1 per vote. The proceeds of the contest were donated to the Madras Crocodile Trust of Cambodia.

The Zoo announced Makara's name during a Facebook live.

Makara hatched on July 15, 2008, at the Detroit Zoo. After a stint at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, she and Shadie, as well as their new Keepers, made the 650-mile journey to the Virginia Zoo in July.

Siamese crocodiles are one of the most critically endangered crocodiles in the world. The two females will start the Zoo's captive conservation program for the species.

