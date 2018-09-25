Thomas Ravenel, Jr., former South Carolina state treasurer and former star of Bravo's "Southern Charm," was arrested in Charleston on Tuesday morning.

Ravenel is charged with assault and battery second degree, according to Charleston County Detention Center records.

Ravenel was South Carolina state treasurer in 2007 before being resigning from the post after he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges.

Ravenel starred on 'Southern Charm' which began airing in 2014.

In April of this year, Ravenel announced he was leaving the show following investigations into multiple rape accusations against him.

This is a developing story.

